A hand injury could threaten the Week 1 status of Michel's teammate, Damien Harris, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

There had been a good deal of positive buzz regarding Harris' play in training camp. That led to speculation that he could even supplant Michel -- who underwent offseason foot surgery -- as the Patriots' top early-down back, or at a minimum be a key part of a backfield time-share. If Harris does indeed miss time early on, or is is limited at all out of the gate, there's a path for Michel -- who has looked good since returning to practice Aug. 26 -- to see an uptick in carries, especially if Lamar Miller isn't quite ready for prime-time as he bounces back from an ACL injury. In any case, reliable weekly volume could be an issue for any member of the team's running back corps this season, given that pass-catching ace James White and the versatile Rex Burkhead are also in the mix for touches.