Patriots' Sony Michel: Dealing with sickness

Michel (illness) has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The second-year running back logged 40 carries and two receptions over the last two weeks, and James White and Rex Burkhead are on standby in case Michel can't go. Michel popped up on the injury report Saturday due to this illness, so he'll likely be a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

