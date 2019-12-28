Patriots' Sony Michel: Dealing with sickness
Michel (illness) has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
The second-year running back logged 40 carries and two receptions over the last two weeks, and James White and Rex Burkhead are on standby in case Michel can't go. Michel popped up on the injury report Saturday due to this illness, so he'll likely be a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
More News
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Efficient afternoon against Bills•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Gains 103 yards in win•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Disappearing act against Chiefs•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Just 10 carries on SNF•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Leading rusher in win•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Low volume again in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football picks, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...
-
Week 17 news and notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 17, including...