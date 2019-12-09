Patriots' Sony Michel: Disappearing act against Chiefs

Michel carried the ball five times for eight yards and caught his only target for one yard in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Chiefs.

The second-year running back had his worst performance of the season, and Michel's struggles opened the door for Rex Burkhead and even Brandon Bolden to cut into his workload while James White become the team's de facto No. 1 RB. Michel hasn't found the end zone since Week 8 and hasn't topped 100 scrimmage yards since Week 6, making him a very risky fantasy option in Week 15, even against the Bengals' vulnerable run defense.