Patriots' Sony Michel: Disappearing act against Chiefs
Michel carried the ball five times for eight yards and caught his only target for one yard in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Chiefs.
The second-year running back had his worst performance of the season, and Michel's struggles opened the door for Rex Burkhead and even Brandon Bolden to cut into his workload while James White become the team's de facto No. 1 RB. Michel hasn't found the end zone since Week 8 and hasn't topped 100 scrimmage yards since Week 6, making him a very risky fantasy option in Week 15, even against the Bengals' vulnerable run defense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: No fluke
The 49ers have produced tons of Fantasy points for running backs, and it finally looks like...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Sit Mack and Breida
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida...
-
Injury Report: Legitimate questions
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 14, with some superstar players facing legitimate...