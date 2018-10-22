Patriots' Sony Michel: Doesn't think injury is 'overly serious'
Michel informed Adam Schefter of ESPN via text message that he expects the left knee injury he suffered in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Bears to sideline him for "a little bit," but doesn't view the issue as "overly serious."
The Patriots won't have a clearer idea of the rookie's outlook until he undergoes an MRI on Monday, but it appears there's early optimism that he avoided a season-ending injury. It's still likely, however, that Michel will be sidelined for at least the Patriots' Week 8 matchup with the Bills, which would leave New England will just two healthy options in the backfield. While James White reached the end zone twice in the Week 7 victory and accumulated 97 scrimmage yards on 19 touches (11 carries, eight receptions), the Patriots would probably prefer to deploy him mainly on passing downs. With that in mind, there's reason to think the team might add a bigger, short-yardage specialist to complement White if Michel is forced to miss time. Kenyon Barner is also on hand and essentially split the snaps with White on running plays versus the Bears, but at 5-foot-9 and 195 pounds, he's not ideally suited for punishment between the tackles either.
More News
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Slated for MRI•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Done for rest of day•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Carted off the field Sunday•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: On track to suit up Sunday•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Questionable after practicing all week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
We're halfway through the Fantasy regular season, what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...