Michel (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bears.

Michel provided 22 yards on four carries and added a 13-yard reception before departing in the second quarter with the left knee injury. The rookie was carted to the locker room after being helped off the field, so it's hardly a surprise that he's done for the day. James White is expected to handle the bulk of the snaps out of the backfield the rest of the afternoon for the Patriots, who will likely provide some sort of update on the extent of Michel's injury in the next day or two.