Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears relayed Michel (quadriceps) is "getting back" to full health, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports. "He was down, illness-wise there for a little bit, too, so that really set him back," Fears added. "And he's doing a great job. I mean, he's really looking good in practice. He really is."

On Sunday, the Patriots could be without Damien Harris, who was limited in practice this week with chest and ankle injuries and is listed as questionable for the team's Week 10 game against the Ravens. As a result, the team can activate Michel from IR by Saturday afternoon, but as Fears intimated the running back was impacted by his COVID-19 diagnosis, which set back his recovery from a Week 3 quad injury. If Michel is brought back to the active roster this weekend, he may have to contend with Harris for touches out of New England's backfield, which also includes healthy options like James White, Rex Burkhead and J.J. Taylor.