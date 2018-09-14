Michel (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after practicing in a limited fashion all week.

Meanwhile, Rex Burkhead (concussion) was limited both Thursday and Friday, currently leaving James White and newcomer Kenjon Barner as the team's healthiest backfield options. If cleared in advance of Sunday's contest, we'd expect Burkhead to head the Patriots' Week 2 ground attack, but chances are his status (as well as Michel's) won't be confirmed until shortly before Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff. In the event that Burkhead ends up being scratched and Michel suits up this weekend, there could be some upside in play with the rookie. That said, Michel would still be a speculative Week 2 lineup option, while coming off an injury and squaring off against a nasty defense.