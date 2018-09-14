Patriots' Sony Michel: Draws questionable designation for Week 2
Michel (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after practicing in a limited fashion all week.
Meanwhile, Rex Burkhead (concussion) was limited both Thursday and Friday, currently leaving James White and newcomer Kenjon Barner as the team's healthiest backfield options. If cleared in advance of Sunday's contest, we'd expect Burkhead to head the Patriots' Week 2 ground attack, but chances are his status (as well as Michel's) won't be confirmed until shortly before Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff. In the event that Burkhead ends up being scratched and Michel suits up this weekend, there could be some upside in play with the rookie. That said, Michel would still be a speculative Week 2 lineup option, while coming off an injury and squaring off against a nasty defense.
More News
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Remains limited at practice•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Preparing to play•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Remains limited while Burkhead misses practice•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Slated for larger role following injury to Hill•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Inactive Sunday•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: On track to miss Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 2.
-
Injury reaction: Mixon having surgery
With Joe Mixon set to undergo surgery on his knee, Fantasy owners will be left without one...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football Week 2 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
TNF roundup, plus the latest news
If you missed Thursday's game, Chris Towers is here to catch you up on everything you missed,...