Patriots' Sony Michel: Efficient afternoon against Bills
Michel ran for 96 yards on 21 carries and caught one of two targets for five receiving yards during Saturday's 24-17 win against Buffalo.
Though his receiving upside remains practically nonexistent, Michel was capable of establishing a 4.6 yards-per-carry average against the Bills' stingy front seven. In the wake of a sluggish eight-yard performance on five carries against Kansas City during Week 14, Michel has rattled off 185 yards on 40 rush attempts over his past two outings against Buffalo and Cincinnati. Michel has now accounted for 70.2 percent of New England's running back carries over the past two weeks, heading into a matchup against a Miami defense that ranks bottom 10 this season in both yards conceded per carry (4.6) and rushing touchdowns allowed (11) to opposing RBs.
