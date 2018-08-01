Michel appeared to suffer an injury during Wednesday's practice, NESN's Zack Cox reports.

Michel walked off the practice field under his own power, accompanied by members of the Patriots' training staff on his trip back to the locker room. He's otherwise been a full participant throughout training camp, showing no issues with the knee that raised some concerns leading up to April's draft. Michel is trying to make his case for the lead role in what figures to be a committee backfield.

