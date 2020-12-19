With Damien Harris (ankle) out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Michel is in line to see an expanded workload in Week 15, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.

Assuming James White (foot) -- who's listed as questionable -- suits up for the contest, he'd be in line to handle pass-catching/change-of-pace snaps, with J.J. Taylor (quad/questionable) a depth option, if he's made active. That said, we'd expect Michel to step in as the team's lead back in the absence of Harris, who'd claimed that role. Michel, who ran seven times for 22 yards in the Patriots' Week 14 loss to the Rams, is thus poised to see an uptick in carries versus Miami, a context that brings some fantasy utility, even if he's not heavily-involved as a pass-catcher Sunday.