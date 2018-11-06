Patriots' Sony Michel: Expected back for Week 11
The Patriots are optimistic that Michel (knee) will be available for Sunday's game against the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
According to Schefter, Michel should be on track to return from a two-game absence so long as he turns in a quality week of practice. After practicing in full capacity last Friday, the rookie carried a questionable tag into the eventual Week 9 win over the Packers and seemed close to suiting up, but the Patriots ultimately erred on the side of caution and made him inactive. With another full practice or two this week, Michel should be cleared to reclaim his role as the Patriots' lead back come Sunday. Michel's potential return would result in fewer carries for wideout Cordarrelle Patterson, who had earned double-digit totes the last two games.
