Michel (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Tennessee but is considered likely to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After sitting out New England's last two games, Michel was a limited participant all week before flying with the Patriots to Nashville on Saturday. The fact that he traveled with the team was a good sign for his chances of playing, but fantasy owners will want to confirm that Michel will suit up Sunday before inserting him into lineups. A final word on the rookie's status should come when the team releases its inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. EST kickoff.