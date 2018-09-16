Michel (knee) is expected to make his NFL debut Sunday against the Jaguars, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Meanwhile, fellow running back Rex Burkhead (concussion) is also expected to play Sunday, but needs to get through pre-game warmups without any setbacks. If both backs play, Michel profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option in Week 2, but in the long run his playmaking skills should yield fantasy dividends.

