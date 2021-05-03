The Patriots declined Michel's fifth-year option on Monday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
New England declined to keep Michel around for 2022 in exchange for guaranteeing him a $4.5 million salary, but the team did pick up Isaiah Wynn's $10.4 million fifth-year option. The 26-year-old Michel was efficient in limited action last season, with 79 carries for 449 yards (5.7 YPC) and one rushing touchdown in nine contests, but he only handled more than 10 carries in a single contest. Per Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Michel is primed to serve as a one-two punch alongside Damien Harris for the 2021 campaign, after which he'll hit free agency.
