Michel rushed 25 times for 112 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' 38-7 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

The rookie broke out for the first 100-yard rushing effort of his career after a lackluster first two games. With Rex Burkhead (knee) now on injured reserve, Michel saw a true starter's workload and proved aptly capable of handling the load, finding his way into the end zone on a 10-yard scamper in the fourth quarter to cap off a 12-play, 90-yard drive. It will be interesting to see if Michel is up to the challenge of generating a performance of similar caliber playing on a short week when he takes on the Colts in a Thursday night matchup Week 5.