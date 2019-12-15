Patriots' Sony Michel: Gains 103 yards in win

Michel ran for 89 yards on 19 carries and added a 14-yard catch during Sunday's 34-13 win over the Bengals. He fumbled during the contest, but the Patriots maintained possession.

After a miserable outing against the Chiefs, Michel responded with his third-highest yardage total of the season and second best yards-per carry average of the season. Last week's clunker against Kansas City aside, Michel seems to be finding his stride with three games averaging at least four yards per carry in his last four contests after just three such performances in his first 10 games of 2019. With the passing game continuing the struggle, the Patriots' best path down the stretch would seem to be pounding the ball with Michel and playing great defense. Next up is a division matchup against the Bills, which held Michel to 63 yards on 17 carries in Week 4.