Patriots' Sony Michel: Game-time decision, but expected to play
Jeff Howe of The Athletic relays that when he asked Michel earlier this week if his knee was "all good," the running back responded, "yeah."
Meanwhile, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport suggests that Michel is viewed as a game-time decision for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs, but is expected to play. Official confirmation of the running back's status, either way, will arrive upon the release of the Patriots' Week 6 inactives in advance of Sunday's 8:20 ET kickoff.
