Michel carried 10 times for 35 yards and caught his only target for 23 additional yards during Sunday's 45-0 win over the Chargers.

A week after he didn't receive a single touch in his return from injury, Michel was much more involved as his side coasted to a blowout victory. He averaged a lackluster 3.5 yards per carry but padded his numbers a bit with a 23-yard reception, which was the team's second-longest play from scrimmage on the day. Although Michel is still third in the pecking order for carries behind Damien Harris and Cam Newton, he seems to be working his way back into the equation and could play a part Thursday against the Rams.