Michel (knee) rushed 10 times for 34 yards and caught one of two targets for seven more in Sunday's 31-20 loss to Jacksonville.

You couldn't handpick a tougher defense for Michel to make his NFL debut against, so it's understandable that he failed to get much going. On the bright side, the rookie first-rounder did end up leading New England in both carries and rushing yards. Receiving back James White got most of the work with the Patriots playing catch-up in the second half, but Michel should be the team's running back of choice when tied or ahead moving forward.