Michel rushed 10 times for 36 yards in Thursday night's 10-3 preseason win over the Panthers.

Michel's first and probably only taste of the preseason saw him rush for a long of eight yards while featuring for three drives, but it's also worth mentioning he had a 30-yard run negated by a holding call. Fullback James Develin capped Michel's final series with a one-yard touchdown plunge, but New England again deployed a ground-heavy scheme that should see Michel as the chief beneficiary once the regular season kicks off. Of course, James White should enjoy playing the bulk of passing situations, but health permitting, Michel certainly seems to be the Patriots' go-to rushing tailback, despite the addition of rookie third-rounder Damien Harris.

