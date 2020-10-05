Michel (quad) has been placed on IR by the Patriots, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The move corresponds with Damien Harris (finger) being activated off IR by the team, with Michel now slated to miss at least three games. On the plus side, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network suggests that Michel "could come off (IR) relatively quickly. So, not a season-ending injury." Upon his return, which could come as soon as New England's Nov. 1 game against the Bills, Michel's role will hinge largely on how well Harris is performing at that juncture, as well as the health of the remainder of the team's backfield, which also includes James White, Rex Burkhead and J.J. Taylor.