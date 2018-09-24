Michel rushed 14 times for 50 yards and caught one of three targets for minus-one yard during Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Lions.

Michel is dominating the rushing workload in New England, as no other running back on the roster earned more than the four carries James White received. Notably, Rex Burkhead (neck) wasn't given a single attempt before exiting the game for good in the third quarter. While it's concerning that Michel has averaged just 3.5 yards per carry on his 24 total carries behind a problematic Patriots offensive line over the past two weeks, this sort of rushing volume within a Tom Brady-led offense could eventually make the rookie a valuable fantasy asset as the season unfolds -- especially if Burkhead needs to miss time. Michel now draws a Week 4 matchup with a Dolphins defense that has allowed just 3.3 YPC this season.