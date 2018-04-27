Patriots' Sony Michel: Headed to New England

The Patriots selected Michel in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 31st overall.

Michel (5-foot-11, 214 pounds) is skilled both as a runner and pass catcher and heads into the NFL with considerable momentum after closing out his Georgia career with 1,227 yards (7.9 YPC) and 16 touchdowns in 14 games. A shifty and high-motor runner, Michel's tape looks better than his 4.54-second 40-yard dash from the combine would lead one to expect, and that he's playing in the New England offense is big-time currency in itself. Although Michel went later than Rashaad Penny, Michel's situation may be preferable to the point that Michel is still the more desirable fantasy asset, at least for 2018.