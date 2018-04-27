Patriots' Sony Michel: Headed to New England
The Patriots selected Michel in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 31st overall.
Michel (5-foot-11, 214 pounds) is skilled both as a runner and pass catcher and heads into the NFL with considerable momentum after closing out his Georgia career with 1,227 yards (7.9 YPC) and 16 touchdowns in 14 games. A shifty and high-motor runner, Michel's tape looks better than his 4.54-second 40-yard dash from the combine would lead one to expect, and that he's playing in the New England offense is big-time currency in itself. Although Michel went later than Rashaad Penny, Michel's situation may be preferable to the point that Michel is still the more desirable fantasy asset, at least for 2018.
-
Seattle surprise with Penny pick
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Seattle making the surprise selection of running back Rashaad Penny...
-
Moore a Steve Smith Carolina clone?
The Panthers snap up Maryland receiver D.J. Moore in the first round of the NFL Draft, and...
-
Martavis as Raider? Curb enthusiasm
The Steelers trade Martavis Bryant to the Raiders for a third-round pick. Dave Richard says...
-
Giants draft Barkley at No. 2 overall
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the Giants drafting Saquon Barkley at No. 2 overall, and Barkley...
-
2018 draft Fantasy takes: QBs
What's the Fantasy value of Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen? Dave Richard...
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...