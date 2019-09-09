Michel toted the rock 15 times but was limited to 14 rushing yards in Sunday's 33-3 win over Pittsburgh.

Michel was seemingly the only Patriot to not feast on the Steelers' porous defense on Sunday Night Football. Perhaps Pittsburgh's defensive unit committed to stopping the run when the 24-year-old appeared on the field in power run formations. Michel did see the largest share of carries (15) with Rex Burkhead (eight carries for 44 yards) and James White (four carries for 26 yards) right behind him. The second-year back has a great shot at bouncing back when the Patriots take on a Dolphins squad next Sunday that was just gashed for 59 points.