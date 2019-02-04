Michel rushed 18 times for 94 yards and a touchdown and failed to bring in his two targets during the Patriots' 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday.

Michel played a like cool-headed veteran throughout the contest, moving the chains with regularity and providing the game's only touchdown on a two-yard run late in the fourth quarter. The score snapped a 3-3 tie and gave the Patriots a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Michel then came back on the ensuing drive and handled the ball on seven occasions, setting up a key Stephen Gostkowski field goal by helping New England move the ball all the way from their own five-yard line down to the Rams' 24. The impressive performance capped off a solid rookie year for Michel, one in which he battled through injuries to gain 931 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He'll look to enjoy a healthier 2019 and help the Patriots defend their sixth Super Bowl title.