Patriots' Sony Michel: Helps ice Super Bowl LIII win
Michel rushed 18 times for 94 yards and a touchdown and failed to bring in his two targets during the Patriots' 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday.
Michel played a like cool-headed veteran throughout the contest, moving the chains with regularity and providing the game's only touchdown on a two-yard run late in the fourth quarter. The score snapped a 3-3 tie and gave the Patriots a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Michel then came back on the ensuing drive and handled the ball on seven occasions, setting up a key Stephen Gostkowski field goal by helping New England move the ball all the way from their own five-yard line down to the Rams' 24. The impressive performance capped off a solid rookie year for Michel, one in which he battled through injuries to gain 931 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He'll look to enjoy a healthier 2019 and help the Patriots defend their sixth Super Bowl title.
More News
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Scores two touchdowns•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Scores thrice in playoff debut•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Just shy of 1,000 yards as rookie•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Back on track in Week 16•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Non-descript production in defeat•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Bottled up in loss to Miami•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
2019 NFL Playoff Challenge best lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...