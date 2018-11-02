Patriots' Sony Michel: Hopeful to play Sunday
Michel (knee) relayed after Friday's practice that he felt "pretty good" and hopes to play Sunday against the Packers, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports. "If it was up to me, for these teammates, I would do whatever it takes," Michel said of his Week 9 availability. "If I had one leg, I'd still be out there trying to fight for these guys."
Michel took part in all three of the Patriots' practices this week, though after limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday, it's unclear if he was a full participant Friday. Clarity on that front should arrive within a few hours once the Patriots release their final injury report, which will also reveal whether Michel will carry a questionable designation into the weekend. Though the running back noted that he would play if the decision were up to him, he acknowledged that he would defer to the training staff and coach Bill Belichick to make a final call on his status. If Michel sits out Sunday's contest or is limited in any fashion, Cordarrelle Patterson and James White would continue to benefit from more work on the ground.
More News
-
