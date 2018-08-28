Upon his return to practice Monday, Michel (knee) caught the eye of running backs coach Ivan Fears, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. "Just what we expected," Fears noted of the rookie running back. "He was progressing well. I was really happy when we got the pads on, and got a chance to see him run a bit. It looks like he's going to be what we expected to be. I expect him to come back ready to go."

The No. 31 overall pick in April's NFL draft had fluid drained from his knee earlier this month due to a meniscus issue, but he's trending in the right direction now that he's back at practice and looking good in the process. Barring any setbacks, it looks like Michel should be able to suit up in the Patriots' season-opener, though given the team's backfield depth, it wouldn't surprise us to see the rookie eased in the mix out of the gate. In the long run, Michel's main competition for volume figures to come from the versatile Rex Burkhead (knee), with James White set to reprise his change-of-pace role and Jeremy Hill likely to serve as the team's "big back."