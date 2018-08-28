Patriots' Sony Michel: Impresses RB coach
Upon his return to practice Monday, Michel (knee) caught the eye of running backs coach Ivan Fears, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. "Just what we expected," Fears noted of the rookie running back. "He was progressing well. I was really happy when we got the pads on, and got a chance to see him run a bit. It looks like he's going to be what we expected to be. I expect him to come back ready to go."
The No. 31 overall pick in April's NFL draft had fluid drained from his knee earlier this month due to a meniscus issue, but he's trending in the right direction now that he's back at practice and looking good in the process. Barring any setbacks, it looks like Michel should be able to suit up in the Patriots' season-opener, though given the team's backfield depth, it wouldn't surprise us to see the rookie eased in the mix out of the gate. In the long run, Michel's main competition for volume figures to come from the versatile Rex Burkhead (knee), with James White set to reprise his change-of-pace role and Jeremy Hill likely to serve as the team's "big back."
More News
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Returns to practice•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Still bouncing back from knee procedure•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Remains sidelined•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Remains sidelined•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Likely to be OK for regular season•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Will undergo minor knee procedure•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Updated DST and kicker tiers
Don't want to look like an idiot and reach for a DST or a kicker on Draft Day? Dave Richard...
-
QB Tiers 5.0
The path to Fantasy glory includes finding a quarterback at a valuable spot on Draft Day. Don't...
-
RB Tiers 5.0
Peyton Barber, Chris Carson and -- yes, really -- Adrian Peterson make a late August push for...
-
WR Tiers 5.0
With the regular season almost here, Dave Richard lays out his latest Wide Receiver Tiers to...
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
TE Tiers 5.0
When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer,...