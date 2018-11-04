Patriots' Sony Michel: Inactive for Sunday night
Michel (knee) is inactive for Sunday night's game against the Packers.
With Michel still sidelined, look for wideout Cordarrelle Patterson (neck) to see added touches out of the Patriots' backfield Sunday, while James White will continue to maintain his PPR utility in Week 9 thanks to his pass-catching prowess. Kenjon Barner is on hand in a reserve capacity.
