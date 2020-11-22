site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Sony Michel: Inactive Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Michel (quad) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Though he's now off IR, Michel will sit this one out, leaving the Patriots' Week 11 rushing duties in the hands of Damien Harris, James White and Rex Burkhead.
