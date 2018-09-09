Michel (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans.

With the Patriots proceeding cautiously with Michel, who is bouncing back from a preseason knee procedure, Rex Burkhead, James White and Jeremy Hill are the team's healthy backfield options out of the gate. White figures to garner his share of passing targets Sunday and Hill could see opportunities in short-yardage situations. That leaves the versatile Burkhead likely to handle a decent portion of the team's carries in Week 1. Meanwhile, Michel's absence shouldn't linger too long, considering that he was able to practice in a limited fashion this past week.

More News
Our Latest Stories