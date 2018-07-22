Patriots' Sony Michel: Inks rookie deal
Michel secured his rookie contract with the Patriots on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Michel, who was picked 31st overall, was the last player in the Patriots' 2018 draft class to sign a deal. The Patriots rarely take a running back so high in the draft, which signals they have tons of faith in Michel. There's good reason too, as the 23-year-old racked up 1,227 yards and 16 touchdowns on 156 carries for the University of Georgia in 2017. While Michel should be a dependable addition to the Patriots' backfield, it can be tough to rely on a fantasy running back in head coach Bill Belichick's offensive scheme.
