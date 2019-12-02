Play

Patriots' Sony Michel: Just 10 carries on SNF

Michel rushed 10 times for 45 yards in Sunday's 28-22 loss to Houston.

Michel didn't perform poorly by any means (4.5 yards per carry), but New England was playing from behind wire-to-wire so the offense leaned on receiving back, James White (22 touches), for the majority of the contest. Luckily for the 24-year-old's fantasy owners, the 10-2 Patriots don't fall behind big very often, which has resulted in 15.3 carries per game for the early-down back this season. The real concern for Michel has been the recent lack of goal-line opportunities, as the back has zero touchdowns over his last five contests after posting six through his first seven. We could be in line for a similar game script in Week 14 when the Chiefs' high-octane offense comes to Foxborough for a 2018 AFC Championship rematch.

