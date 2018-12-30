Michel rushed 14 times for 50 yards in Sunday's 38-3 win over the Jets. He finishes his rookie regular season with 931 yards and six touchdowns on 209 carries, as well as 50 yards on seven catches.

Michel remains New England's top option on the ground heading into the playoffs, as he recorded 14 carries to Rex Burkhead's five and James White's four. The other two running backs each scored a receiving touchdown and are more involved in the passing game, so it will be difficult to predict which of the three will be the most useful option in playoff leagues.