Patriots' Sony Michel: Leading rusher but TD vultured

Michel rushed 17 times for 63 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 16-10 win over Buffalo.

The Patriots have long frustrated fantasy owners with running back committees, and 2019 has been no different, with fourth-stringer Brandon Bolden scoring the game's first touchdown from four yards out in the first quarter. New England's offense wouldn't find the end zone again in this one, though at least Michel was the team's clear-cut top choice on the ground, with 17 of the team's 20 rushing attempts (not counting Tom Brady's three kneel downs to end the game). If Michel sees similar volume in Week 5, he should fare better against a Redskins team that's allowing 29.5 points per game.