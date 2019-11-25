Patriots' Sony Michel: Leading rusher in win
Michel carried the ball 20 times for 85 yards in Sunday's 13-9 win over the Cowboys.
The wet conditions didn't make much of an impact on Michel, who topped 80 rushing yards for the first time since Week 6. The second-year RB hasn't found the end zone in four straight games, limiting his fantasy utility, but Michel will try to end that scoring slump in Week 13's road tilt against the Texans.
