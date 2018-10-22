Patriots' Sony Michel: Likely dealing with MCL injury at the least
Michel (knee) is believed to be dealing with an MCL injury at the very least, Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston reports.
An MCL sprain sounds like the best-case scenario after Michel had to be helped off the field in the first quarter of Sunday's 38-31 win over the Bears. It's an injury that likely would lead to a multi-week absence, but it at least wouldn't be the season-ender that many are worried about. For what it's worth, Michel told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he doesn't believe the injury is overly serious. The rookie should know more after he's evaluated Monday, but even if the news is good, New England likely will be in the market for another player to join James White and Kenjon Barner in the backfield for Week 8 at Buffalo.
