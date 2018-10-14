Michel (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs, will likely be a game-time decision, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It's generally expected that Michel will be good to go after he was able to turn in three limited practices during the week, but the Patriots will still want to see how he looks in pregame warmups before deciding on his availability. With the Patriots and Chiefs set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. EDT, fantasy owners likely won't have many alternative options at their disposal in the event Michel is a surprise scratch prior to the game. Expect a formal update on the rookie when New England releases its inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to the game. If Michel is held out of the contest or limited, James White and Kenjon Barner would be in store for more work out of the backfield.