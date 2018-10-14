Patriots' Sony Michel: Likely game-time call for Sunday
Michel (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs, will likely be a game-time decision, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It's generally expected that Michel will be good to go after he was able to turn in three limited practices during the week, but the Patriots will still want to see how he looks in pregame warmups before deciding on his availability. With the Patriots and Chiefs set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. EDT, fantasy owners likely won't have many alternative options at their disposal in the event Michel is a surprise scratch prior to the game. Expect a formal update on the rookie when New England releases its inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to the game. If Michel is held out of the contest or limited, James White and Kenjon Barner would be in store for more work out of the backfield.
More News
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Logs another limited practice•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Spotted on stationary bike Thursday•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Second straight strong effort•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: First 100-yard game of career in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 6, including some guys who...