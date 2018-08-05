Michel, who underwent a procedure after Wednesday's practice to drain fluid from his knee, isn't expected to be in danger of missing a significant portion, if any, of the regular season, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Reports first surfaced Saturday that Michel would likely be sidelined for the entirety of the preseason after requiring the clean-up procedure. While that still could be the case, it doesn't sound like Michel is at major risk of sitting out the games that count, though the rookie seems like a good bet to retain an injury designation leading up to the Sept. 9 opener against the Texans. The Patriots envision the first-round pick making an impact right away as a rookie and perhaps even leading a backfield committee that also includes Rex Burkhead and Jame White, but Michel's snaps could be more limited than initially anticipated in the first few weeks of the season now that he'll be missing out on valuable snaps in training camp and during the exhibition slate.