Patriots' Sony Michel: Likely to play Sunday
Michel (knee) will likely play Sunday against Tennessee, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Michel was a limited participant all week before joining the Patriots for the flight to Nasvhille. That he traveled with the team was a good sign, but you'll want to check in closer to Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff to confirm the rookie running back's status.
