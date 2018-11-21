Patriots' Sony Michel: Limited at practice
Michel (knee) was listed as limited at Wednesday's practice.
In his return from a two-game absence in Week 10, Michel logged 11 carries for 31 yards in his team's 34-10 loss to the Titans. Now further removed from his latest knee issue, a bounce-back effort could be in the cards against the 3-7 Jets. The Patriots' coaching staff has had extra time to game-plan for this weekend's contest and we'd expect the rookie running back's opportunities to expand Sunday, with a more favorable game-flow likely.
