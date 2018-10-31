Patriots' Sony Michel: Limited at practice Wednesday
Michel (knee) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's walk-through practice, NESN.com reports.
Michel returned to practice Saturday before being ruled out for Monday night's win over the Bills, but his continue practice participation Wednesday suggests that the running back could return to action Sunday night against the Packers. In his absence in Week 8, wideout Cordarrelle Patterson led the team with 10 carries, while James White ran eight times and Kenjon Barner rushed twice. Once back up to speed, Michel will reclaim his role as the Patriots' top back, while White will maintain PPR utility thanks to his pass-catching prowess.
