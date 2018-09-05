Patriots' Sony Michel: Limited at practice
Michel (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Per Andy Hart of the Patriots' official site, Michel, who missed the entire preseason and most of training camp following a reported knee procedure, is working his way back up to speed heading into Week 1. That's a notion echoed by coach Bill Belichick. "He's working at it and getting better every day," Belichick said of the 2018 first-rounder. "He missed some time. So he's a little bit behind. He's working hard to catch up on and off the field in all areas." Reading between the lines, Michel's potential Week 1 role is cloudy and it's possible he may end up inactive Sunday against the Texans, with the long-haul in mind. Once he's turned loose by the Patriots, Michel's main competition for volume will come from the versatile Rex Burkhead, with James White set to reprise his pass-catching role and Jeremy Hill set to serve as the team's "big back." Michel's short-term fantasy outlook is thus not nearly as rosy as his long-term upside, which makes him a risky lineup option early on.
