Michel (knee) was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's walk-through practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Michel -- who has missed the past two games -- seems likely to return to action Sunday against Titans, assuming he has a good week of practice with no setbacks. That said, it's expected the Patriots will continue to list Michel as a limited participant Thursday and Friday. That would put the rookie running back on track to carry a questionable designation into the weekend.

