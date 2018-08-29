Michel (knee) was limited at practice Monday and Tuesday, with his Week 1 availability still unknown, Kevin Duffy of The Boston Herald reports.

Given that he was out for nearly four weeks after having fluid drained from his knee, Michel figures to be gradually reintroduced to practice ahead of New England's Sept. 9 season opener against Houston. He won't play in the team's preseason finale, but it isn't out of the question that he could be cleared for full practice participation at some point next week. Michel reportedly got off to a strong start during the first week of training camp, adding an element of explosiveness that's otherwise missing from the New England backfield. He figures to have a role in the team's committee once he's healthy, sharing snaps with Rex Burkhead, James White and (possibly) Jeremy Hill. The rookie's impressive combination of running talent and pass-catching skill could eventually allow him to become the leader of that committee, just as Dion Lewis was during the second half of last season.