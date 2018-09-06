Michel (knee) remained limited at practice Thursday, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

The Patriots held what the report describes as an unpadded walk-through Thursday, so what Michel does (or doesn't do) at Friday's practice will be telling. With the long haul in mind, however, if the No. 31 overall pick in April's draft is less than 100 percent, it's possible that the team will hold him out of Sunday's game against the Texans. With Rex Burkhead, James White and Jeremy Hill also on hand, there's no need to rush Michel, who the Patriots are counting on to emerge as a playmaker as the season rolls along.

More News
Our Latest Stories