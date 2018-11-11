Michel (knee) rushed 11 times for 31 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Titans.

Michel was stuck in low gear along with the rest of New England's offense. It didn't help matters that he got a one-yard rushing touchdown vultured by fullback James Develin. The rookie running back will have a chance to further heal up during the Week 11 bye, so expect Michel to regain his effectiveness after that.