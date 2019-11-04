Patriots' Sony Michel: Limited to five touches Sunday

Michel had four carries for 18 yards and caught one pass for 12 yards in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Ravens.

The Patriots fell behind early and were constantly playing catch-up with the Ravens' offensive onslaught. This led to a pass-heavy gameplan that excluded the team's early down back. Michel averaged 17.5 carries over his previous eight contests, so this game certainly screams outlier. That said, New England had one of the easier schedules during the first half of the season, and it is about to take on four teams after the upcoming bye week that can put up points in bunches. Shootouts tend to favor the pass-catching James White more than Michel, but the latter should continue getting goal-line looks even if his carries take a slight hit in the near future.