Patriots' Sony Michel: Limited to five touches Sunday
Michel had four carries for 18 yards and caught one pass for 12 yards in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Ravens.
The Patriots fell behind early and were constantly playing catch-up with the Ravens' offensive onslaught. This led to a pass-heavy gameplan that excluded the team's early down back. Michel averaged 17.5 carries over his previous eight contests, so this game certainly screams outlier. That said, New England had one of the easier schedules during the first half of the season, and it is about to take on four teams after the upcoming bye week that can put up points in bunches. Shootouts tend to favor the pass-catching James White more than Michel, but the latter should continue getting goal-line looks even if his carries take a slight hit in the near future.
More News
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Modest numbers in win•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Scores three times in rout•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Compiles 113 total yards in win•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Capitalizes on favorable matchup•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Leading rusher but TD vultured•
-
Patriots' Sony Michel: Quiet after early TD•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready for it?
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...