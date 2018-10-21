Michel (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bears.

While Michel hasn't made much of an impact in the Patriots passing game (an area where fellow running back James White excels), he's emerged as the team's clear-cut lead runner, a role that has resulted in him logging 67 carries over his last three games, a span in which the No. 31 pick in April's NFL draft has racked up 316 yards and four TDs. His workload going forward should remain steady in contests in which the Patriots aren't forced to focus on their passing attack due to game flow.

More News
Our Latest Stories