Michel (knee) was listed as limited at Wednesday's walk-through practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Michel -- who has missed the past two games -- seems likely to return to action Sunday against Titans, assuming he has a good week of practice with no setbacks. That said, we expect the Patriots to continue to list Michel as a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday, with an official "questionable" injury designation for Week 10 likely for the rookie running back.

More News
Our Latest Stories