Michel (quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after practicing in a limited fashion this week, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Michel, who carried nine times for 117 yards against the Raiders this past Sunday, is one of five players listed as questionable by the Patriots this week. One thing that could provide a clue as to his chances of playing this weekend is how the team proceeds with Damien Harris (finger), who's now eligible to return from IR after returning to practice, but has yet to be added to New England's active roster. In any case, if Michel is able to suit up Sunday, he's not guaranteed a big workload in Week 4, despite his strong effort against Las Vegas. In addition to Harris' possible return, Week 3 star Rex Burkhead is in the mix, while James White (personal) is back with the team and rookie J.J. Taylor is also on hand.